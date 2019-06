Several police cars were parked next to Teville Gate today - and this is why they were there.

Three vehicles were seen parked next to the site, on the northbound side of Broadwater Road, at 11.20am this morning.

Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police attended Broadwater Bridge, Worthing around 11.20am on Monday (June 24) to reports of concern for a woman.

"The woman was passed into the care of hospital staff."