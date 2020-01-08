This is why part of Worthing's Lyon's Farm Sainsbury's car park is closed off

A swathe of car park outside the Sainsbury's superstore in Worthing's Lyon's Farm retail park has been fenced off.

Customers have been forced to search that little bit longer for a space to do their shopping after the maximum capacity of the car park was slashed in recent days.

Sainsbury's Lyon's Farm. Pic: Google

A Sainsbury's spokesman said the segment of car park from the 'click and collect' area to the door of the store was being resurfaced.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of next week, the spokesman added, affording customers the luxury of even more choice when selecting a parking space on a freshly laid surface.