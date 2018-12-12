Thieves steal more than £1,000 worth of Christmas presents in vehicle break-in spree

Police are investigating a spate of vehicle break-ins across Shoreham and Southwick at the weekend.

A police spokesman said they received reports of three break-ins to vehicles parked in Rectory Road, Shoreham and Southwick Street and Manor Close in Southwick between Saturday night (December 8) and the early hours of Sunday.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817806

A van parked in Rectory Road had more than £1,000 worth of Christmas presents stolen from it, said police.

The spokesman said an attempted vehicle break-in was also reported in Oldfield Crescent in Southwick.

Police are asking vehicle owners not to leave any property in their vehicles and to park their vehicles in a well lit area and make sure they are locked.

If anyone has any information about the break-ins contact police by ringing 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 266 of 09/12.

More news:

Spectacular Geminids meteor shower visible in Sussex skies



Bomb disposal team called to Worthing town centre



Young people hanging onto the back of buses for dare ‘risking life and limb’