These are the 16 areas in Arun with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour
The areas in the Arun district in Sussex with the highest reports of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in the latest police figures.
These figures are based on crimes in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. Listed are the 16 areas with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. River (Littlehampton)
River (Littlehampton) recorded 24 incidents of anti-social behaviour in October 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
2. Hotham (Bognor Regis)
Hotham (Bognor Regis) recorded 18 incidents of anti-social behaviour in October 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
3. Marine (Bognor Regis)
Marine (Bognor Regis) recorded 17 incidents of anti-social behaviour in October 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
4. Rustington
Rustington recorded 15 incidents of anti-social behaviour in October 2019
Google
Other 3rd Party
View more