Thefts from motor vehicles reported in Worthing

Police have received reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the Durrington, Broadwater and Tarring areas of Worthing over the weekend.

Officers are asking any residents who may have seen someone acting suspiciously around vehicles to get in touch online.

Anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage is also asked to contact police.

A spokesman added: “Some of the vehicles had been left insecure. Please check your vehicle is secure when you leave it.”

