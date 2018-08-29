Teenagers arrested at Screen on the Green in Littlehampton after 15-strong fight

Police are appealing for witnesses following a large Littlehampton fight at the Screen on the Green event.

More than 8,000 people turned out to the screening of the Greatest Showman on Friday, August 17, and around Around 2,000 people watched Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Saturday night.

A police spokesman said: “A group of around 10-15 teenagers were seen fighting at Screen on the Green at Beach Green, South Terrace, Littlehampton, at around 10pm on Saturday 18 August.

“Two men attempted to intervene and stop the altercation. Both victims were then punched and one was kicked, causing multiple minor injuries.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and a 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty. Both were later released under investigation and the investigation is ongoing.

“If anyone witnessed the incident please report information to Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting 1277 of 18/08.”