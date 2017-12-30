Teenagers arrested after boy shot with BB gun

Two Lancing teenagers were arrested following a helicopter search last night after a boy was shot with a BB gun.

Officers were called just before 6.40pm to North Road in Lancing.

The 12-year-old victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt, according to police.

He was treated by paramedics for a superficial neck injury.

Following this, police received further reports of shots being fired at three separate addresses in the town, causing damage. No further injuries were reported.

The police helicopter assisted officers in an extensive search of the area, which led to the arrest of two youths.

Police would like to thank the public for their support and reassure them that the matter has come to a conclusion.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancing, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of criminal damage, remains in police custody at this stage.

A 15-year-old boy from Lancing, arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage, also remains in police custody.