Teenager arrested in Bognor murder investigation

A teenager has been arrested as part of a police investigation into the murder of a Bognor Regis man.

On Thursday (March 5) detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team arrested a 18-year old man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, police have said.

Daniel Weyman, 32, with his then six-year-old daughter

The team have been investigating the murder of Daniel Weyman, 32, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis.

Daniel left behind a loving family including his daughter, who was six-years-old at the time, after he was killed outside his home on September 22.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "This is a complex investigation and we are currently in consultation with the CPS.

"Daniel's family are being kept informed of developments.

"We are still keen to talk to anyone who has any other information that could help. You can contact us either by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Fairford.”

After being interviewed the 18-year-old was released under investigation.

This is the third arrest police have made.

A 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman arrested on September 22 on suspicion of the murder of Daniel are also currently released under investigation.

Daniel sustained serious injuries in Belmont Street just before 1.50am on the Sunday. He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he tragically died that afternoon.