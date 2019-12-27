Swastika and X-rated image carved into Tarring bowling green

The Nazi symbol and a large phallus were marked on Church House Grounds over the Christmas period. Home to Tarring Priory Bowls Club, the grounds are surrounded by the Church of St. Andrew to the north and Tarring recreation ground to the south. Worthing Borough Council, which owns the lawns, said: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to offensive and racist markings in public places. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, our cleansing teams were immediately dispatched to remove the markings. "We are also working with police to track down those responsible with officers carrying out extra patrols in the area. We remind residents that anyone can report instances of graffiti via the self-service pages of the council website - www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/selfservice." A Sussex Police spokesman said it had no records of the incident being reported to the force. Earlier this year, swastikas were daubed on a wall near a Worthing primary school and vehicles in Southwick.

