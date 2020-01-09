Sussex Police investigate 'deliberate car fire' in Littlehampton

Sussex Police is investigating a car believed to have intentionally been set alight in Littlehampton.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was deliberately set on fire between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday (January 4) in Chapel Close.

Sussex Police

The spokesman said officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information about who was responsible for the fire, or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at that time.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1291 of 04/01.