Sussex baby murder trial halted after defendant ‘reports coronavirus symptoms’

The murder trial of Sussex parents accused of killing their eight-week-old baby daughter has been adjourned.

Michael Roe, 32, and Tiffany Tate, 21, from Crowborough, are on trial at Lewes Crown Court charged with the murder of their baby daughter Holly and causing or allowing her death.

Tiffany Tate and Michael Roe outside court

But the trial has been halted after Tate reported having coronavirus symptoms, the court heard on Tuesday (March 17).

Roe appeared in the dock on his own.

The Honourable Mrs Justice Moulder told the jury they were being sent home and reminded them not to discuss the case.

“I’ve had to take the decision that we cannot proceed with their trial today,” she told the jury.

Michael Roe

“Miss Tate is unwell. She has shown flu-like symptoms.

“I’m going to let you go home today and I’m going to adjourn the trial until Friday.

“I would ask that you come back on Friday morning.”

The jury in a second murder trial, also at Lewes Crown Court, were discharged after Tate reported her symptoms.

Tiffany Tate

Two barristers in the trial of two Italians accused of killing their drug dealer are in high risk groups.

The trial was halted until September when a new jury will be sworn.