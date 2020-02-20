Suspected illegal immigrants arrested in Barnham

Two Sudanese nationals were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Barnham on Monday (February 17), the Home Office has said.

According to the Home Office, Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Sussex Police after officers attended an incident on Barnham Road.

Sussex Police called Immigration Enforcement officers to the scene

A spokesperson said: "Two men, who presented themselves as Sudanese nationals, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and taken into custody.

"Their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules."

Have you read?: Opening of Chichester's new Lidl store is delayed

Suspected burglar in Bognor Regis detained by member of the public

Man arrested after 40 cars damaged in Selsey