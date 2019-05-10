Steyning care worker weaved through A27 rush hour while almost four times over alcohol limit

A Steyning care worker has received a suspended prison sentence for driving on the A27 while almost four times over the drink-drive limit.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Rose Wilson, 54, of Laines Road in Steyning, was reported to have been driving erratically during rush hour on May 3, on the eastbound carriage way in Shoreham.

Witnesses reported seeing Wilson’s Kia Picanto travelling at 30mph in the 70mph zone, said the spokesman, weaving between lanes and driving on the grass verge.

The car also stalled on several occasions and almost caused several collisions, the spokesman added.

After exiting the A27 at the Holmbush junction, said police, Wilson continued onto Old Shoreham Road and Buckingham Road, where she was stopped by officers.

A roadside breath test found her to have 135mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, police said. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The following day (May 4), Wilson pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks’ in prison, suspended for 12 months, said police.

The police spokesman said she was also disqualified from driving for 32 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

PC Pete De Silvo, of the roads policing unit, said Wilson posed a ‘significant risk’ to herself others.

“It was imperative we stopped her quickly, before a serious incident occurred, and we were able to do so thanks to reports received from members of the public,” he said.

“The manner of Wilson’s driving is a clear sign of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and the consequences can be catastrophic. Fortunately on this occasion, no-one was hurt and one more drink-driver has been taken off the roads of Sussex.”