Squirrel and other wildlife 'shot' in Middleton-on-Sea

A squirrel died after being shot at in Middleton-on-Sea, according to West Sussex Wildlife Protection (WSWP).

WSWP said it was called out to an injured squirrel at Findon Drive, Flansham Park on Thursday, June 13. It also reported that 'other dead wildlife' had been found shot in the area.

A spokesman said: "The squirrel died due to being shot in its abdomen.

"This is highly illegal and very worrying as gardens at Findon Drive back onto a footpath and then a park, which children and dog walkers use.

"This offence has been reported to the police and we are very concerned that someone is going to get shot.

"We are asking people of Findon Drive to keep a look out and report to either us or the police the culprit."

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

