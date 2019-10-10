Sompting man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping two women in Brighton

A Sompting man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for two rapes carried out in Brighton.

Sussex Police said 29-year-old Mohammad Joinal, of West Street in Sompting, was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court yesterday (October 9) for the rape of a woman on Brighton beach on October 19, 2017, and for raping another woman in Brighton on January 9, 2018.

Mohammed Joinal

Following an eight-day trial, Joinal was also placed on the registered sex offender's list indefinitely and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), severely restricting his access to females, police said.

According to police, officers were investigating the rape of a woman in her 30s from October 2017 when a second incident was reported around three months later.

Another woman in her 30s reported being raped in Brighton in January 2018, police said, and DNA found at both incidents proved both attacks were linked.

But officers were unable to tie Joinal to the crimes as his DNA did not appear on the national database. However, in April this year he was arrested for an unrelated matter and his DNA was obtained, examined and linked to both rapes. He was arrested weeks later, police said.

Detective Constable Louise Scott of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "Joinal approached both these women late at night at a time when both were very obviously vulnerable. In the first instance he appeared to befriend the victim and in the second he offered to assist the victim in getting home, but both were subsequently raped.

"I want to commend the courage of these women in supporting our investigation for the time it is has taken and giving evidence in person at the trial, with support throughout from our specially trained officers."

