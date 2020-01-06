Simple Minds singer's brother jailed for threatening to murder superfan that disliked album

The brother of a singer in Simple Minds has been jailed for threatening to murder a superfan.

According to Sussex Police, Paul Kerr, 56, of Montague Street, Brighton, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, January 6, to six years in prison for a 'campaign of online abuse' against a couple in their early fifties who were fans of the band, and of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Paul Kerr, 56, of Montague Street, Brighton

Best known for hit singles such as Alive And Kicking and Don't You (Forget About Me), Simple Minds were the most successful Scottish band of the 1980s.

Detective Constable Jenny Dunn of the Brighton Investigations Team said: "Kerr had embarked on terrifying on-line stalking of the couple after they left a negative online review for the band’s album.

"This included his threatening to murder the man and to 'drag his wife to a police station by her hair'. He also falsely accused the man of raping a nine-year-old boy and posting sexually abusive comments against him and his wife on public Facebook pages.

"He also carried out a similar abusive online campaign against his ex-girl friend after they had a relationship of less two months in early 2018.

"All three victims were severely shaken by their experiences with Paul Kerr, who has now gone to prison. This shows that people who act in this offensive and distressing way online can expect to face consequences in the real world, as we will investigate and work with the CPS to bring them before the courts wherever possible and appropriate."

Kerr, was sentenced to a total of six years with a three-year extended sentence involving supervision on licence after being released, after being found guilty at a trial in November, police said.

A Restraining Order continues in place, prohibiting him from contacting his victims.