Shoreham manhunt: police release photo of wanted man

Sussex Police are seeking a man in connection with an alleged assault in Shoreham today that has sparked a major manhunt.

Police are actively seeking Ernie Taylor, 28, who is known to have links to Shoreham and Southwick.

It comes after a four-hour manhunt today, which began at 10am.

Officers were called to an address in Stoney Lane following a report a man in possession of a machete had forced entry, and assaulted a man and a woman there.

He left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter assisted in a search of the area, but there was no trace of the suspect. The man has still not been found.

Shoreham Academy was also on lockdown due to the incident.

Mr Taylor is described as white, about 5’5”, of medium build, white brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms or khaki green shorts, and possibly green shoes. He may also have a minor leg injury.

Detective Sergeant David Dowells, of Adur and Worthing Investigations, said: “At this stage, our enquiries indicate the two victims sustained minor injuries, however it is important to stress these injuries were not caused directly from any weapon.

“This was an isolated incident involving two people known to the suspect, and there is no information at present to suggest anybody else is at risk of harm.

“Despite this, we believe the suspect is still in possession of a machete and we would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 337 of 02/05.”