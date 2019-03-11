Shoreham attempted murder trial - jury retires to consider verdict

The jury in the trial of Liam Hanley has retired to consider its verdict.

Hanley, 32, unemployed and of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident at a flat in Sussex Wharf in Shoreham in September last year.

Sarah Harries suffered up to 39 stab wounds including having her throat slit, according to the prosecution.

She told the trial that Hanley attacked her in the bathroom with a kitchen knife.

However Hanley has argued that he acted in self defence when his girlfriend Harries attacked him.

This morning at Lewes Crown Court Judge Christine Henson QC summed up the evidence for the jury.

Jurors have now retired to consider their verdict.

Hanley denies a charge of attempted murder.

Alternative charges of wounding with intent (section 20) and causing bodily grievous harm (section 18) have also been put to the jury, the prosecution confirmed.

The trial continues

