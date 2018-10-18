Several car windows ‘smashed to smithereens’ in Goring

Vandals left a ‘trail of destruction’ in Goring and Durrington on Sunday night after smashing the windows of several cars.

Kiesha Law of Mulbery Close found her driver’s side window had been smashed – leaving her with £150 worth of repairs.

One of the damaged vehicles. Photo: Kiesha Law

She said ‘a lot of the cars’ targeted had car seats visible in them, like hers.

Bob Reynolds, a driving instructor from Broadwater, said he found his passenger side window ‘smashed to smithereens’ at 7.30pm on Sunday in Harewood Avenue, where he had been visiting a friend.

He also found a stone in the footwell of the car, he said.

Mr Reynolds did not realise others had also been targeted until he saw posts on social media the following day, which made him ‘even more annoyed’.

He believes around six or seven cars were damaged in total, leaving a ‘trail of destruction’ in the area.

Mr Reynolds was forced to cancel all of his driving lessons on Monday to deal with the broken window and some on Wednesday too while the window mechanism was being fixed.

“As a driving instructor I’ve lost a lot of earnings,” he said.

The repairs cost a total of £300 and Mr Reynolds said he had also lost about £300 from cancelled lessons.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said of the vandals. “They don’t understand the inconvenience and the frustration they caused to everybody.

“It’s all very annoying.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for a comment.

