Serious incident outside Worthing Town Hall: pictures of the crime scene

A serious incident took place outside Worthing Town Hall yesterday evening (November 8).

A police spokesman yesterday said the force was called at 4.45pm to a 'public order incident' in the precinct outside the council building which led to a cordon being put up for the public's safety, partially closing Chapel Road. Forensics teams were seen photographing the crime scene, including a bench and a broken wine bottle, and collecting evidence. Yesterday, a police spokesman said a statement would be issued. This morning, the paper approached Sussex Police for more information and is waiting for a statement.

The scene of the incident outside Worthing Town Hall freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident outside Worthing Town Hall freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident outside Worthing Town Hall freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the incident outside Worthing Town Hall freelance Buy a Photo

View more