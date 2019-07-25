'Sentimental' jewellery and cash stolen in three linked Worthing burglaries

Police are investigating three linked burglaries in Worthing in which 'opportunistic thieves' stole cash and 'sentimental' jewellery.

Officers received reports of a break-in occurring at a property in Becket Road on Wednesday June 12, Cotswold Road on Friday June 14 and Bramley Close on Saturday June 22, a spokesman confirmed.

Police would like to speak to these three men. Photo: Sussex Police

All of the burglaries occurred between midday and 2.15pm and cash and jewellery were stolen from each residential property, said police.

The suspects for the burglaries have been described as three white men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s and driving a dark blue VW Golf, according to police.

Investigating officer Jon Berisford, of the Community Investigations Team, said: “The suspects are opportunist thieves as they broke into each of the properties during the middle of the day when they knew there would be fewer witnesses.

“We believe the three incidents are linked due to the similarities in circumstances.

“Their callous actions have caused a lot of distress to the owners, not to mention the emotional stress of having sentimental pieces of jewellery being stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area around this time or have noticed a group of men in a car matching the description to get in contact with us without delay.

"You may hold vital information to our investigation and we would like to speak with you.”

Report information online or call 101 quoting 747 of 12/06.

