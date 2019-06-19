Seagull killed in Littlehampton after being shot four times

A seagull found injured in Littlehampton had to be euthanised after being shot four times in the head and wings.

The injured herring gull was discovered near West Beach Café last Tuesday (June 11) and collected by a member of the public in a box.

A volunteer from West Sussex Wildlife Protection took the stricken animal to Alphabet Vets in West Meads, Bognor Regis where it was euthanised.

A post-mortem found the gull, which is a protected species on the red endangered list across Europe, had been shot four times in the head and wing.

Simon Wild, found of West Sussex Wildlife Protection, said he suspected it was probably an air rifle and said the matter had been reported to Sussex Police.

“It’s something that’s happening a little bit too regularly,” he said.

“We would ask the public to keep their eyes and ears open to see who it is that does this kind of thing.”