Scammers target Arun residents with ‘overpaid rent’ scheme

Arun residents have been warned to stay alert by the district council after scammers targeted people’s bank details.

In a tweet, Arun District Council said the scammers are contacting residents pretending to be from the ‘local council’ and asking for bank and card details in order to release ‘overpaid rent’.

The council said it does not operate in this way and if people are contacted they should be aware it is a scam.

