Scam Awareness campaign continues

A successful Scams Awareness event in Littlehampton has rounded off a month-long a campaign by Arun and Chichester Citizens Advice.

Volunteers manned a stall at Morrisons today and said it was the most successful day in the campaign.

Ken Porter said: “We had a very successful Scams Awareness event at Morrisons. A greater percentage of customers engaged with us than at our previous events earlier in the month, so without doubt, it was a success.”

June was Scams Awareness Month, a national Citizens Advice campaign, in partnership with Trading Standards, encouraging people to be focused on the threat of scams.