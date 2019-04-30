Rustington GP patients warned about medication scam

Patients at a GP surgery in Rustington have been warned about a medication scam.

A patient at The Witterings Medical Centre in Cakeham Road, East Wittering, was targeted by scammers, and as a result Westcourt Medical Centre in The Street, Rustington, text all their patients to warn them not to fall for such a call.

GP surgery patients have been victim of a scam

A screenshot of the text message was shared on social media. It said: "There are reports of patients in our area receiving phone calls from scammers trying to convince patients that they are calling from a GP surgery.

"The scammers inform patients their medication isn't available on the NHS and ask for their bank details to take a payment.

"We would never ask for your bank details over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up.

"Please share this warning with your friends and family."

Westcourt told the Gazette it was 'fully aware' of the situation but could not comment further.

However, Laura Robertson, head of communications at the Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) - which works with GP surgeries - commented on the post being shared in the Rustington Village Facebook group.

She said: "This is all true. A coastal West Sussex practice has reported the scam that a patient has experienced, and is taking all the necessary steps to understand how patients may be targeted.

"In the meantime, please be vigilant about any request that does not seem right, and don't be afraid to check any suspicious requests with your GP practice directly."