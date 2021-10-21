Cain Richards, 23, was last seen at the open prison on Saturday June 12 and is sought for being unlawfully at large, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard. He has a tattoo on his right arm which says ‘NAN’ and is known to have links to the Essex area.

“Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but should call 999 quoting serial 1502 of 12/06.

Sussex Police renew an appeal to trace Ford Prison absconder