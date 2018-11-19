‘Quantity of drugs’ discovered in Worthing storage unit

A man has been arrested by police after drugs were discovered in a storage unit in East Worthing.

According to a Sussex Police spokesman, the force was called at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, November 13 after the drugs were found at a unit in Absolute Self Storage in Willowbrook Road, Worthing.

A quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, police said.

A 48-year-old man from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

He has been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, forensics officers could be seen going in and out of the unit for a couple of days after the arrest was made by the force.

Witnesses can contact police by calling 101 or reporting information online.