Public outrage after moped riders attack ‘hero’ firefighter

There has been public outrage after a firefighter in full uniform was left with head injuries on Monday night.

Police say the 62-year-old man was struck on the head after getting into a verbal altercation with three moped riders.

The firefighter has been discharged from hospital, police say

Detective constable Greg Brown, said police are ‘determined’ to catch those responsible.

In an update earlier today, police said the firefighter had been discharged from hospital.

There has been outcry from the public following the alleged attack.

And yet that man wouldn’t hesitate to save any one of them from a burning building Debbie Dilks, writing on our Facebook page

People have taken to social media to express their shock.

Writing on our Facebook page, Allison Jordan said: “So sick of reading things like this happening.

“Hope the hero has a speedy recovery.”

Debbie Dilks said: “How awful. “And yet that man wouldn’t hesitate to save any one of them from a burning building.

“Hope he makes a quick recovery. To anyone who knows who it was, do the decent thing tell the police.”

Mandy Winter said the incident is ‘absolutely disgusting’ and hopes police find out who did it.

Ruth Young commented: “I wish him a full recovery and that the perpetrators be caught!”

Maureen Haselip said: “Disgraceful behaviour, they have no respect for anyone. Hope the fireman is OK.”