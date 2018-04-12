Potential £40,000 fine for curry house as pair arrested in raid

Two men who worked at a curry house in Worthing will be deported following a raid which could lead to a £40,000 fine for the establishment.

On Wednesday, April 11, at about 8.50pm, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Taste of Bengal restaurant, Heene Road, Worthing, a Home Office spokesman said.

During the intelligence-led operation, immigration officers carried out checks to ensure that staff had the right to live and work in the UK.

At the business, two Bangladeshi men were arrested. Checks showed that a 34-year-old had overstayed his visa and a 38-year-old had entered the UK illegally. Both men are detained pending removal from the UK, a Home Office spokesman said.

Taste of Bengal was served a civil penalty referral notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. This is a potential total of up to £40,000.

Information to help employers carry out checks to prevent illegal working can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/employers-illegal-working-penalties. This includes a quick answer right-to-work tool to help employers check if someone has the right to work in the UK.

People with information about suspected immigration abuse can contact https://www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.