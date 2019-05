Police want to speak to a man concerning the theft of petrol in Littlehampton.

According to Sussex Police, the man - who was driving an old style Ford Fiesta - arrived at the Shell service station in Worthing Road, Littlehampton around 2.40am on Saturday, April 27.

Police want to speak to this man in connection to the theft of petrol in Littlehampton. Picture: Sussex Police

The suspect put petrol in the car, which was being driven with a stolen number plate fitted, and drove off without paying.

If you recognise this man please report information online or by calling 101, quoting 493 of 27/04.