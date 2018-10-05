Police ‘still investigating’ moped riders’ attack on firefighter at Littlehampton Tesco

The alleged attack by moped riders on a firefighter in full uniform is still being investigated by police.

A 62-year-old firefighter was taken to hospital with head injuries on Monday night after being struck with a tool, police said at the time.

The firefighter has been discharged from hospital, police say

The attack led to outrage among members of the public, who sent their best wishes to the victim.

Asked for an update on the investigation, Sussex Police confirmed this afternoon that enquiries were still ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “There are no further updates at this stage, no arrests and no CCTV.”

The firefighter was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Earlier this week investigating officer, Detective Constable Greg Brown, condemned the attack in a statement.

He added: “This was a despicable attack which left a man in need of hospital treatment for serious injuries.

“Thankfully, he has since been discharged, however we are determined to trace those responsible.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are urging anyone who saw what happened to report it.”

A spokesman for the fire service said earlier this week: “We can confirm that one of our firefighters was assaulted in Littlehampton on Monday night.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We are absolutely appalled by this incident, and Sussex Police are currently investigating.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial 1332 of 01/10.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

