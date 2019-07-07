Police speak to 'risk taking youths' wandering around railway line in Arun

Police explained the dangers of wandering around a railway line to 'some risk taking youths' in Arun last night (Saturday, July 6), a spokesman said.

It was a busy night for police in Arun, with officers conducting enquiries and patrols, speaking to the youths on the railway line and also helping an intoxicated female get home safely, according to a tweet by Arun Police.

Police news

Police patrolling the Morrison's Car Park in Bedford Street, Bognor, last night also arrested two men on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, the spokesman said.

A third man was taken into custody on a warrant being recalled to prison, according to police.

Yesterday Arun police conducted patrols around the Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton following reports of anti-social behaviour.

SEE MORE: Two arrested in Bognor car park on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon

Reports of anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton spark police patrols

Southern Water protest: Campaigners outside company's Sussex headquarters call for nationalisation