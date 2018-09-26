Police seize car in Worthing after trio 'acting suspiciously'

Police have seized a car in Worthing after a trio were seen 'acting suspiciously'.

Sussex Police was called to Wiston Avenue at 11.40am to reports of two men and a woman acting suspiciously.

A car was seized by police in Wiston Avenue, Worthing

A car at the scene was seized by police for being uninsured.

Photographs show police officers inspecting the vehicle's contents and taking away bags of evidence - but a Sussex Police spokesman was unable to confirm the details of this at this stage.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing, the spokesman confirmed.

A car was seized by police in Wiston Avenue, Worthing