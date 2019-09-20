Police seek owner of 'unique' watch found after Worthing man arrested

Police officers are looking for the owner of a 'unique' watch which was found after a man from Worthing was arrested.

Police said the item was recovered following the arrest of a man in Worthing on 14 June.

Does this watch belong to you? Picture: Sussex Police

Billy Hall, 45, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, has been charged with two counts of fraud, two counts of burglary and one count of attempt burglary.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at various locations in Worthing in June.

He is currently remanded in custody pending a trial at Lewes Crown Court on November 4.

However, officers have so far been unable to trace the owner of the watch.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises it is urged to get in touch.

"You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bramber."