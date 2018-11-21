Police seek man after baby bitten in face by dog in Littlehampton park

Police are seeking a man, 70, as a witness after a baby has been bitten in the face by a dog in a Littlehampton park.

According to Arun Police, the 11-month-old baby girl was bitten by a black and white border collie at Waterlane Park in Water Lane, Wick, on October 30.

A police spokesman said: the girl was in a pram at around 1pm on Tuesday, October 30, when the dog 'jumped up and bit her on the lip'. She needed an operation under general anaesthetic to treat the injury, they said.



Police said 'the dog was not on a lead and it was not apparent if it was with an owner'.

They went on to say: "A white man, around 70-years-old and wearing a green jacket and flat cap was in the park, but the dog was not seen with him. However, police would like to speak to him as a potential witness or anyone else who may have information about the incident or the dog.



"Please report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 921 of 31/10. "