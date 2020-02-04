Police search underway after prisoner absconds from HMP Ford

Police officers are searching for a prisoner who has absconded from HMP Ford.

According to Sussex Police, 39-year-old Brian Chapman is wanted after absconding from the open prison on Wednesday, January 29.

Brian Chapman. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: "He may have travelled by train from HMP Ford in Arundel and has links to Hampshire, North Hampshire and Avon and Somerset areas.

"We would advise the public not to approach but to get in touch straight away.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 372 of 29/01."