Sussex Police have been involved in the pursuit of a car this morning (June 16) in Worthing.

An eyewitness said the black Ford Fiesta smashed through the barriers around Broadwater Green at around 10.30am, before coming to a halt underneath a tree.

Police pursued a vehicle onto Broadwater Green, Worthing

Pictures show at least two police cars involved and a large wooden board lying on the grass of the Green.

The front bumper of the car also appears to have sustained damage.

Sussex Police has been contacted for more information.

