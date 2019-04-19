Police pursue suspected drink-driver in Littlehampton

Off-duty police officers arrested a suspected drink-driver in Littlehampton yesterday after pursuing the man on foot.

Officers on their way home from a shift stopped the suspected drink-driver in Littlehampton, according to a tweet by Arun Police.

Following a pursuit on foot, the man was located and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, as well as taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving with no insurance, police said.

