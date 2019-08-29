Police officers shut down Littlehampton flat due to 'drug-linked antisocial behaviour'

Police officers have shut down a flat in Littlehampton due to 'drug-linked antisocial behaviour', police said.

On August 12, Arun Police posted on its Facebook page: "In response to long running drug-linked antisocial behaviour, Sussex Police working with Arun District Council successfully obtained a three-month closure order on 11 Amenic Court, Littlehampton, on Friday, August 9.

Amenic Court, Littlehampton. Picture: Kate Shemilt

"Anti-social behaviour has consequences for this resident."

Kevin Page, who lives in the building, had previously spoken out about the antisocial behaviour issues.

He said he received a letter from police about the closure order on August 9.

He said: "I am pleased with it, but I think we should all be pushing for this to be a permanent closure order, or to be automatically renewed."

The closure order on the door of the property. Picture: Arun Police

He called for Hobdens, the building’s management company, to 'meet with all the shareholders so we can have a say about the damage outstanding since 2017, and for people to pull their fingers out and get the damage sorted'.