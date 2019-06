Police officers are looking for a wanted man from Littlehampton who is at large.

Sussex Police are looking for wanted man David Coombes, 55, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police described him as white, 5ft 7in, 'of proportionate build', with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Coombes is known to visit the Littlehampton and Worthing areas, police said.

A spokesman said: "If you see Coombes or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1543 of 30/05."