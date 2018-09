Two police officers came to the aid of a stranded motorist in Barnham yesterday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Arun Police said PC Phillips and PC Fenner were on patrol when they saw a car's tyres had blown out, leaving the driver stranded on a school run (see below).

