Police negotiate with woman armed with hammer and knife

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police officers are currently trying to negotiate with a distressed woman armed with a hammer and a knife in a flat in Rock Close, Southwick.

“They were called at 10.12am on Monday (5 February) after reports of the woman throwing her belongings out of the flat onto the pavement and smashing glass.

“No one has been hurt and the incident is ongoing.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called to the scene at around 11.45am to reports of a domestic incident. Two appliances were sent from Shoreham and Brighton.

The situation is still ongoing, the fire service said. Armed police are also at the scene.