Police make seven arrests for drink-driving in Sussex in just two hours

Seven people were arrested for drink-driving in Sussex tonight, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the ‘staggering’ arrests were made in just two hours.

Speaking on Twitter tonight, the spokesman said: “In the past two hours we’ve arrested a staggering seven people for drink driving in Crawley, Mid Sussex and Horsham.

“We’re happy to lock them up all day long but this figure in such a small time frame is hugely disappointing. Suspect a drink driver? Call us – 14 cells left.”

