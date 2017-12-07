Police issue advice on fake PCSOs scam

Police have issued advice about a scam involving fake PCSOs in Shoreham.

The fake PCSOs reportedly knocked on people’s doors saying there had been a burglary nearby and asked to check their property as a ruse to steal their belongings.

Sussex Police said they had received a report of an incident in Beach Green, Shoreham, on Saturday, November 11.

They said: “Nothing was reported as stolen.

“Crime prevention and fraud advice were given to the home owner.”

They also gave this advice: “Police advise that if you have a caller at the door, always ask for identification and satisfy yourself that it is genuine before dealing with that person.

“If you have experienced a similar incident please report online or call 101.

“For further information about Operation Signature, see https://sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-yourself-and-others/fraud/operation-signature/.”