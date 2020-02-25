Police investigate 'racial' posters that have popped up in Angmering

Police are investigating 'racial' posters that have popped up across Angmering.

According to one resident, posters saying 'It's okay to be white' had been plastered on Station Road, including Angmering Baptist Church and bins nearby, and a photograph showed it had been stuck on a sign on a roundabout in the village.

The poster was reported to police

Sussex Police confirmed it had been reported to them on Monday (February 24) and officers were investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "Officers are working with Arun District Council to identify who placed them and the motivation behind them.

"Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 915 of 24/02."

The posters are believed to be part of a global phenomenon that began on the online forum 4Chan. According to the Washington Post, they are 'designed to feed social unrest and sway white [people] to far-right ideologies'.

According to the article, the goal was to make the media and left-wing people look like they 'hate white people' by supporting the posters being taken down, making those in the political centre feel news outlets are not credible and opening their minds to far-right rhetoric.