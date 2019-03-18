Police investigate after fight breaks out between teens in Worthing

Police are investigating after a fight broke out between approximately eight teenage girls in Worthing on Friday night, a spokesman said.

Officers received a report of a fight at the junction of Shelley Road and Portland Road in Worthing at 11.25pm, according to police.

Police news

Approximately eight girls in their mid to late teens were involved, the spokesman added.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting serial 1331 15/03.

