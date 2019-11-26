Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Worthing man

Sussex Police has said it is increasingly concerned for a man missing from Worthing for almost a week.

A spokesman for the police said Desmond Bowe, 66, has not been seen since Wednesday (November 20).

Desmond, who lives in Durrington, is described by police as white, about 5ft 5ins tall, of large build, with short grey hair and usually wears jeans, braces and a t-shirt.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 373 of 25/11.