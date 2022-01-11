Police incident at Littlehampton supermarket

Police officers were seen responding to an incident at supermarket in Littlehampton this morning (Tuesday, January 11).

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:42 pm

A police car was spotted outside Morrisons on Hawthorn Road, Wick.

An eye-witness reported that a man was wrestled to the ground by a security guard

"A man was arrested on suspicion of theft from the shop," a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

A man was arrested outside Morrisons in Littlehampton

"[He is] currently in custody for interview."

