Police incident at Littlehampton supermarket
Police officers were seen responding to an incident at supermarket in Littlehampton this morning (Tuesday, January 11).
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 3:42 pm
A police car was spotted outside Morrisons on Hawthorn Road, Wick.
An eye-witness reported that a man was wrestled to the ground by a security guard
"A man was arrested on suspicion of theft from the shop," a spokesman for Sussex Police said.
"[He is] currently in custody for interview."