Police identify body of woman found on Worthing beach

Police have identified the body of a woman found on Worthing beach.

The body was found on a stretch of beach in Goring near Marine Crescent on Monday morning (November 11), police said.

Sussex Police

A spokesman for the ambulance service said it received a call at 7.05am to the scene, and confirmed the death when they arrived.

At 4pm on Monday, a Sussex Police spokesman said the death was currently being treated as unexplained, and the woman's body 'remained unidentified'.

At around 11.45am today (November 14), police released a statement which said: "The body of an 83-year-old woman from Worthing found on the beach at Goring on Monday morning has now been formally identified and next of kin have been informed.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place on Thursday (November 14).

"The identification of the woman will not be released until the inquest is opened, which is due to be Tuesday (November 19)."