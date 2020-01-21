Police hunting for wanted man who has links to Littlehampton

Police are hunting for a wanted man who has links to Littlehampton.

Robert Cox, 33, also known as Robert Cooper, is wanted for recall to prison following a breach of his early release requirements, police said.

Robert Cox is wanted for recall to prison.'''Picture: Sussex Police

He is described as white, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with mousey brown hair and clean shaven.

Police said he had been released part way through a five-year sentence for burglary imposed at Lewes Crown Court in February 2017.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “If you have seen Cox or know where he is please give us a call on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1374 of 16/01.”

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cox also has links to the Hangleton area of Hove.